Deadline May 19 to include a marker name for Memorial Day

Time is running out to get veteran names to the Montague County Veteran’s Monument for the Memorial Day unveiling.

Veterans must be honorably discharged or currently be on active duty or in the National Guard and a current or former resident of Montague County.

You need to provide a proof of service (DI 214 form) a completed marker application form and $50.

The deadline to be included for the Memorial Day additions is May 19. Forms can be obtained online at the Montague County website at: www.co.montague.tx.us/ or the Montague County Veteran’s Service Office. Call the office at 894-6171 for any additional information.