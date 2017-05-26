DPS will be out in force during the holiday weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will join law enforcement partners during the Memorial Day weekend to help keep Texas roadways safe. From Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29, Law Enforcement in the Lubbock Region will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, and drivers violating speed limit, seat belt and other traffic laws. Drivers can take a variety of measures to enhance safety on our roads this Memorial Day weekend, including:

Do not drink and drive.

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law. In other words, “Click It or Ticket.”

Don’t drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double-check to make sure all cargo is secure.

Slow down or move over for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks that are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated – it’s the law. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.

Monitor weather conditions wherever you are traveling. In the event of inclement weather, use extra caution on roadways, and never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways. For more safety tips related to severe storms, visit: http://dps.texas.gov/dem/ThreatAwareness/weather_aware_severe.htm.