Drainage repair work tops $2.3 million

By BARBARA GREEN

The financial issues continue to pile up for the City of Bowie as the drainage study for the Brushy Creek Tributary A in the area between Mill and Patterson reveals repair estimates topping more than $2.3 million.

This area of the city has been hit hard the last past two years as extreme spring rains caused flooding and erosion to drainage in this area.

A portion of Lamb Street was closed as a part of it collapsed above deteriorated storm drain tunnels and headwalls. The nearby channel in Kiwanis Park and its drain pipes also have major erosion and deterioration.

Moving down the channel toward Rock and Pillar there is similar damage. Along this channel multiple homes also flood during these high rain periods. Brian Haynes of Halff Engineers, Flower Mound, made the study presentation that included a series of options that address the major problem areas.

Four options were reviewed for the Pillar and Rock intersection, and two for the Nelson and Lamb Street intersection. Most of the options include replacing the existing culverts with larger reinforced concrete boxes for drains.

