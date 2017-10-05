FOOTBALL: 7-on-7 passing camp May 20

The “Let it Fly” passing tournament, a 7-on-7 football event, will take place on May 20 at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Under the direction of Bill Maskill and the coaching staff at Midwestern State University, teams will be placed in groups and play three games in a round-robin format.

The records from league play will determine seeding for a single-elimination tournament later in the day. Teams will advance until a champion is crowned.

The tournament will start at 8 a.m., and it’s limited to the first 16 teams. Teams will receive up to 14 T-shirts each.

There also will be a “Big Man” Challenge with drills and competitions for offensive and defensive linemen.

The cost of the passing and “big man” tournaments is $220 per team, and $15 more for every player over the limit of 14.

To register, log onto the website: www.billmaskillfootball.com.

Midwestern State University head football coach Bill Maskill. (Courtesy photo from MSU athletic communications)