FORESTBURG AWARDS: Sandusky, Phipps earn top accolades at awards

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Forestburg senior student-athletes Skyler Sandusky and Hope Phipps both represented the school at University Interscholastic League state events recently.

Sandusky was third in the high jump, earning his second bronze ever at the UIL track and field meet, while Phipps recorded a middle-of-the-pack score at the state girls’ golf tournament.

Both Phipps and Sandusky have made a lasting impact on Forestburg, and both were selected as the overall most valuable athletes for the 2016-17 academic calendar year.

Sandusky and Phipps excelled in every sport where they competed. Skyler Sandusky teamed with his younger brother, Riley, to qualify for the regional tennis tournament. Phipps was one of the top volleyball players in District 2A-10.

Stevie Carroll was named the school’s Male Mary Lou McCandles Fighting Heart, and the female counterpart went to Cayla Smelser. Read more in the May 20 Bowie News, and see a complete list of winners.

Jackie Klement Reynolds presents the Forestburg female athlete of the year award to Hope Phipps during the awards banquet at Forestburg ISD on May 17. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)