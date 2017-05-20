Four people throw hat in for mayor’s unexpired term

The field of applicants seeking to fill out the unexpired term of former Mayor Larry Slack grew to three later this week.

Former councilors Arlene Bishop and Laura Sproles were joined by Brian Allen and James Morris.

Slack resigned on May 8 citing personal reasons. That term runs until the Nov. 4 election.

Bishop served on the council twice in 2011-12 and in 2014. She left the council early both times citing relocation out of her precinct. She owns Ritzy Rags Pawn and Gun with her husband Tim.

Sproles served on the council from 2011 to 2014. She works in accounting for EOG Resources.

Brian Allen lists his occupation as college professor, but does not list what school or where.

Applications will be taken until May 31 and the council plans to appoint at the June 6 meeting. Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis will preside until an appointment is made.