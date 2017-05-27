Ground may be broken in a few weeks for industrial tech center at NCTC

By BARBARA GREEN

Construction of the new industrial technology center at North Central Texas College-Bowie could begin within two weeks as the 4B Economic Development Sales Tax Corporation finalizes its financing and builder’s contract.

During the May 16 Bowie City Council meeting a resolution for a $2,129,400 sales tax revenue note was approved. Ward Wallace, board president, said this is a 20-year-note at 3.8 percent interest. That amount also includes financing costs. The board also plans to pay for a portion of the project with cash.

The bond for the original college building will be paid off in 2019 and directors will structure the financing with similar payments.

The 4B projects are funded by a one-half of one percent economic development sales tax. The other half of the ED sales tax goes to the Bowie Economic Development Corporation 4A Board for its projects such ED incentives and the Bowie Business Park.

