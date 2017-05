The Muenster High School baseball team celebrates winning the Conference 2A regional quarterfinal round with a 5-1 victory over Windthorst. The Hornets put away the Trojans by scoring two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, and tacking on a single run in the seventh to win. This one-game playoff was played here in Bowie, and marked the second time the Hornets had played here this postseason. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)