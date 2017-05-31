HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Nocona’s Lewis steps down

By ERIC VICCARO

The Nocona High School baseball program is looking for a new head coach after Brent Lewis opted for a position in the Godley Independent School District.

Lewis accepted the role of assistant baseball and assistant football coach with the Wildcats, and he also will be teaching high school physical education.

“It’s 20 minutes from my wife’s (Karie’s) hometown of Burleson,” said Lewis, “and 20 minutes from White Settlement (Brent’s hometown). It worked out great for us.”

Lewis had been head baseball coach for the past four seasons at Nocona, and he was instrumental in the school adding an indoor practice facility.

This season didn’t go according to plan for Nocona, finishing with a 3-20-1 record, with both district wins coming against cellar dweller Wichita Falls City View.

In addition, Lewis was Nocona’s offensive coordinator in football. Brent’s creativity with formations this season helped the Indians to a 7-4 record and they scored 367 points.

At Godley, Lewis’ primary focus will be running backs in football, and he’ll serve as the Wildcats’ pitching coach.

Godley has one of the better Conference 4A athletic programs in the region, with a football team that finished 8-3 a year ago before falling to Graham in the playoffs. Read more in the May 27 Bowie News.

Nocona baseball coach Brent Lewis (center) congratulates Montgomery Presley (right) during a District 3A-8 game between the Indians and Bowie in late April. Lewis recently announced he has accepting an assistant coaching position for the Godley ISD. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)