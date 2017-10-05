HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Northside nips Saint Jo

Vernon Northside defeated Saint Jo 13-11 in a Conference 1A one-game playoff on Friday at City View High School in Wichita Falls.

Connor Thompson was Saint Jo’s starting pitcher, and he tried to help his own cause going 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and two RBIs.

Jared Reeves also was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Logan Morman added a 1-for-3 hitting performance with two RBIs and a double.

Saint Jo was up 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning only to see Northside eventually overtake the Panthers for the win.

Saint Jo pushed across two runs in the seventh; but, the rally fell short.

The Panthers finished the season with a 1-13 overall record.

Meanwhile, Northside (1-17) will play Savoy in the 1A area round at Lindsay on Friday.

Saint Jo Panthers. (News photo of school by Eric Viccaro)