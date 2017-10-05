HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Stevens scores for Muenster

05/10/2017 SPORTS 0

Muenster’s Clay Stevens scores a run as the Hornets trounced Seymour 13-3 in Game One of their best-of-3 series. Bowie was the site of a pair of Conference 2A bi-district series last weekend. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes