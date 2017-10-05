HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Windthorst’s Wolf packs a punch

Just because the Bowie High School baseball team didn’t make the playoffs this season doesn’t mean it is over quite yet. Four area baseball teams descended on the outdoor sports complex last weekend as Windthorst played Collinsville and Muenster squared off with Seymour in the Conference 2A playoffs. (Top) Windthorst’s Hunter Wolf smacks a single as the Trojans defeated Collinsville, 11-1, in Game Two. Both Windthorst and Muenster advanced to the area round. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)