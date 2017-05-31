HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie boys’ camp slated for next week

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team will have a camp during the first full week in June.

There will be a camp from 9-11 a.m. on June 5-7 for incoming kindergarten through second-grade students.

The camp for third through ninth graders will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 5-8.

All camp sessions will take place in the Bowie Junior High School gymnasium.

The cost is $55 for the K-2 camp and $75 for the 3-9 camp. There will be a $10 discount for each additional family member, and the $10 discount also applies to the children of Bowie Independent School District employees. There is a $10 late fee for payments postmarked after May 26.

There will be contests during the camp, such as dribble knockout, hero, free throws, speed dribbling, hot shot, freeze out, other shooting games, relay races and Simon Says.

Walk-ins and children from other school districts are welcome.

Make checks payable to coach Doug Boxell.

For information, email: Jonathon.horton@BowieISD.net.

Bowie’s Kason Spikes works on his dribbling skills while training on Monday in the high school gymnasium. The high school boys’ basketball team will have a camp from June 5-8 at Bowie Junior High School. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)