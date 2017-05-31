HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Gold-Burg to present Williams

By ERIC VICCARO

A familiar name could soon become the new head boys’ basketball coach at Gold-Burg High School.

Gold-Burg Independent School District superintendent Roger Ellis reports Petrolia’s Gordon Williams will be presented to the school board at its next regularly scheduled meeting in June.

In a related matter, Gold-Burg has posted an opening for its head football coaching spot – which has been vacated by the departing Jay Johnson.

Gordon’s wife, Kim Williams, has already accepted the position to be Gold-Burg’s next principal, and she has been approved.

Petrolia produced an outstanding 2016-17 season, with a record of 27-7 and appearance in the Conference 2A-Region II quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual state champion Muenster.

