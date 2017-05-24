HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Pioneering Corwin signs with McMurry

By ERIC VICCARO

Bellevue High School senior Ally Corwin is a pioneer – becoming the first girl to sign for college sports at the school since the 1980s.

Corwin signed a National Letter of Intent to play for NCAA Division III McMurry University located in Abilene.

So, what’s Ally’s favorite part of basketball – defense.

“You can control everything on defense,” Corwin said. “I like having control over what the offense does, and how they can score.”

Corwin was part of an Eagle defense that allowed only 38.5 points per game as Bellevue went on to a 21-win season and appeared in the Conference 1A-Region III quarterfinals.

Versatility is one of the reasons why Corwin will play at the next level, said Bellevue head coach Bryan Goehring.

“She doesn’t fit in a box,” he said. “She was mainly a post when she was younger, and she has the skill of a guard. She has flexibility, and she can play from one to five (on the court).”

Goehring said Corwin improved on her shooting during her junior and senior seasons.

Corwin improved from 8.7 points per game to 10.3 from sophomore through senior year. She posted averages of 7.6 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 2.4 assists per game.

Bellevue’s Ally Corwin (center in maroon T-shirt) smiles with her teammates by her side during a May 12 signing ceremony in the school library. Corwin officially signed with NCAA Division III school McMurry University based in Abilene. (Courtesy photo from Bellevue Independent School District)