HIGH SCHOOL FISHING: Anglers finish strong

By ERIC VICCARO

Bowie High School bass club members Lane Hopson and Hadley Morgan produced a big second-day to help vault themselves past several other anglers.

Hopson and Morgan caught more than 16 pounds and the bag limit of five fish on the final day of the Texas High School Bass Association tournament.

“We tried using a different tactic (on the second day),” Hopson said. “We started fishing closer to the brush, and in the deeper water.

“We were super blessed to catch all the fish we did, and how big they were,” he added.

Hopson and Morgan finished in 36th place overall during the two-day tournament at Lake Ray Roberts in rural Sanger.

The pair caught seven fish weighing 19.61 pounds, wrapping up a stellar season in which both boys received scholarship money and rods from the regional tournament in April.

Hopson reported the lure of choice on Sunday was a purple brush hog, which could get down low into the water.

Derek Pietsch and Trey Dawson from Montgomery won the overall title with 35.48 pounds. Read more in the May 24 Bowie News, including details on division expansion for 2017-18.

Bowie’s Lane Hopson (left) and Hadley Morgan show off the five fish they caught on Sunday during the second day of the Texas High School Bass Association state tournament at Lake Ray Roberts Marina in rural Sanger. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)