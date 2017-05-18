HIGH SCHOOL FISHING: Bowie poised for state bass meet

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

When the Texas High School Bass Association had its first state tournament four years ago, it contained six schools and 20 two-person teams.

Now the THSBA is on the verge of splitting into six divisions.

But, before then, the organization will have its state tournament from May 20-21 at Lake Ray Roberts in Sanger.

“It’s been overwhelming and exciting,” said tournament director Matt Tolnay, who joined the THSBA three years ago. “We have had an average growth of 35 percent each season, and we are adding two new divisions next year.”

Tolnay remarked he wishes the association was going when he was in high school at Bonham, and this fishing league gives students a chance to excel in a yet another sport.

Bowie has experienced an incredible dose of success this season, which included the Gold-Burg pair of Blake Allen and Will Hamilton claiming first place at the Lake Texoma Tournament this winter.

Allen and Hamilton fish with Bowie jerseys on.

“It’s been rewarding for me to see them improve on their skills,” said Weldon Duff, who serves as Allen’s and Hamilton’s boat captain.

Competing in high school fishing has helped turn what’s seen as a weekend hobby into a passion where the boys are constantly honing their craft.

“Rusty Edwards has been instrumental in Jared’s life,” said Toni Stone, the Bowie Bass Club coordinator. “The knowledge and experience Jared has gained the past two years has been invaluable.”

Toni Stone reported her son, Jared Stone, would like to join the fishing team at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, where he will major in criminal justice. Read more in the May 17 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Hadley Morgan and Lane Hopson have been mainstays since the fishing team began more than three years ago. Both Morgan and Hopson will attempt to put their experience to good use at the Texas High School Bass Association state tournament this weekend at Lake Ray Roberts in Sanger. (Courtesy photo by Toni Stone)