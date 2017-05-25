HIGH SCHOOL FISHING: Stone reels in 6.31-pound bass

05/25/2017 SPORTS 0

Bowie’s Jared Stone shows off the two fish he caught during Sunday’s session, which included the 6.31-pounder, during the Texas High School Bass Association state tournament on Sunday in Sanger. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes