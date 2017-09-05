HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 6-Man title games lose prime-time slot

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Last season, Texas six-man football schools enjoyed prime time playing slots.

That won’t be the case this season as the Conference 1A Division I game will take place at 11 a.m., and the Division II contest at 2 p.m. on Dec. 20.

“It will take teams out of a normal routine,” said new Forestburg head football coach Tommy Tritz.

However, Tritz said playing at AT&T Stadium is more important than the time of the game.

“The kids get to play at ‘Jerry World,’” Tritz said. “I think the opportunity to play at that venue trumps (anything).”

While also a nice facility, Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium – which has served as the host for the Texas six-man state title games in previous seasons, including 2015 – can’t compare to the lavish AT&T Stadium based in Arlington.

“Anytime you can have all the games stay in one place is a positive,” said new Saint Jo head coach Derek Schlieve. “I think AT&T Stadium is one of the greatest venues in the world.”

Schlieve said every team would like to play a state championship game in a prime-time slot; but, sometimes reality dictates it can’t be the case. Read more in the May 6 Bowie News.

STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 20

11 a.m., Conference 1A Division I

2 p.m., Conference 1A Division II

7 p.m., Conference 2A Division I

Thursday, Dec. 21

11 a.m., Conference 2A Division II

3 p.m., Conference 3A Division I

7 p.m., Conference 3A Division II

Friday, Dec. 22

11 a.m., Conference 4A Division I

3 p.m., Conference 4A Division II

7 p.m., Conference 5A Division I

Saturday, Dec. 23

11 a.m., Conference 5A Division II

3 p.m., Conference 6A Division I

7 p.m., Conference 6A Division II

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will once again serve as the site for the University Interscholastic League state football championships set for Dec. 20-23. (Courtesy photo by James Smith/Dallas Cowboys)