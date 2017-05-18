HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF: Phipps in middle of pack

By ERIC VICCARO

Forestburg senior Hope Phipps finds herself in the middle of the pack after the first day of the University Interscholastic League Conference 1A state girls’ golf tournament.

Phipps is in a tie for 51st with a first-round total of 115, in a tie with Autumn Ramon from Robert Lee and Avery Willis of Knippa.

The Lady Horn is playing at the Lions’ Municipal Course in Austin, one of the most historic venues in the state.

“It was a long day, and the pace was slow. But, Hope did well,” said Forestburg head golf coach Cori Hayes.

“The back-nine is brutal,” Hayes added. “It plays very tight, and several water hazards that force you to either lay up or go for the green.”

Skylar Mast from Richards was the clubhouse leader firing a 78, which was two strokes better than Briscoe Fort Elliot's Shaley Goad.

Forestburg’s Hope Phipps. (Courtesy photo)