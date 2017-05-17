HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF: Phipps ready for state

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Forestburg’s Hope Phipps will represent Montague County as the only golfer competing at the state tournament.

Phipps will compete at Lions’ Municipal Golf Course in Austin, one of the most historic courses in the Lone Star State.

For girls, the course plays 4,931 yards as a par-71.

“Last year, she was three strokes short,” Forestburg head girls’ golf coach Cori Hayes said. “She told me then she was going to make it this year. She’s worked harder.”

Phipps enjoys golfing with her older brothers Gunnar Maxwell, 27, and 22-year-old Hunter Maxwell.

“It’s a real honor,” said Phipps about representing Forestburg at the state meet. “I look up to all the former students who have been in athletics. To have my name attached to this means something.”

Phipps reported her best round ever was a 97 at Turtle Hill Golf Club in Muenster, where she practices regularly.

In early April, Phipps earned medalist honors at the District 1A-21 meet with a 101, which was 13 strokes better than second-place teammate Haley Nolan.

As a team, Forestburg qualified for the Conference 1A-Region III meet at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose.

Phipps recorded a two-round total of 226 at the region meet, and she qualified for state in the individuals’ pool. Read more in the May 13 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Hope Phipps prepares to tee off during the 2016 District 1A-21 tournament at Nocona Hills Golf Course. Phipps played golf all four years in high school. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)