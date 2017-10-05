HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Bowie’s McCarty earns co-district MVP

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie High School shortstop Taylor McCarty was named co-most valuable player when District 3A-8 softball honors were released on Monday.

McCarty, who also plays on a select team, had an outstanding season.

“Taylor had a great year for us,” said third-year Bowie head softball coach Brant Farris. “She’s put in a lot of work, and it’s all come together this year.”

Farris said what impressed him most about McCarty this year was her defensive focus, improving as a fielder.

McCarty recorded 74 assists and 61 putouts. She recorded a .918 fielding percentage at one of the toughest positions on the field, helping turn five double plays while committing 12 errors in 29 games.

At the plate, McCarty was often No. 3 in the Lady Rabbits’ lineup. She hit .488 with 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 37 RBIs. She pushed across 29 runs and recorded eye-popping numbers with a slugging percentage of .837 and 1.382 on-base plus slugging mark.

McCarty shared the honor with Kagen Campbell, the fine pitcher from Henrietta, who was the District 3A-8 champion.

Bowie earned second place in the district with a 9-5 record. Henrietta, Bowie, City View and Boyd all represented 3A-8 in the postseason. Read more, and see major award winners in an information box, in the May 10 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Taylor McCarty catches a routine infield fly ball during the Lady Rabbits’ Conference 3A-Region I bi-district game versus Peaster from April 28. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)