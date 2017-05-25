HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Petrolia, Archer City play in Bowie

The Bowie High School outdoor sports complex continues to pay for itself as a hub of playoff activity.

The Petrolia softball team will play Archer City in the Conference 2A regional finals, with Game One set for 6 p.m. on May 25.

The second game will take place at 1 p.m. on May 27, with the third if-necessary game to follow 30 minutes after the completion of the second game.

Petrolia-Archer City softball games will be broadcast on 95.5 FM out of Wichita Falls.

Softball.