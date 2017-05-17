HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Another bronze moment

By ERIC VICCARO

Forestburg’s Skyler Sandusky earned third place in the high jump during Thursday evening’s session at the University Interscholastic League state meet.

Sandusky marked at 6-feet even for the bronze medal.

“To get top-3 is amazing,” said Skyler Sandusky in a phone interview with The Bowie News after completing his performance. “I feel pretty good about it.”

Sandusky said it was a competitive field.

“We were all talking together to push ourselves harder,” Sandusky said.

Making matters worse for Sandusky this week is he’s been battling a cold, but he persevered to pick up his second-ever state bronze medal.

Lefors’ Dalton Fortner earned the gold with a leap of 6-4, winning by one inch. Midway’s Caleb Moore tied for fifth with a mark of 5-10.

Forestburg head coach Steve Sandusky, Skyler’s father, reported the long jump runway was damp after an early evening ramp – and that caused some jumpers to slip or slide. Read more in the May 13 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Skyler Sandusky competes in the University Interscholastic League Conference 1A state boys’ high jump competition on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. Sandusky leaped to a mark of 6-0 for third place. (Courtesy photo by Travis Harsch)