HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Cantwell nabs 4th

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie High School senior Addy Cook realized a personal goal last weekend by competing at the University Interscholastic League state meet.

Teammate Kamryn Cantwell shattered yet another milestone on her way to greatness in her signature event – the 400-meter dash.

Those were the storylines from the UIL Conference 3A meet, which took place at sun-splashed Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday.

Cook had to compete in the triple jump at 8 a.m., and such an early start may have affected all the jumpers – and not just our local Lady Rabbit.

“Those weren’t my best jumps,” said Cook. “It was fun just to make it there, make it to state.”

Cook said the experience was “intense,” noting she was escorted onto the track for the event, and coaches were cordoned off.

Leonard athlete Natalie Leonard, who was in the mix to win the event, earned the gold with a mark of 38-2¾. It was nearly one foot better than Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Michae’lann Dimaggio.

Cook meanwhile recorded a mark of 35-1¼, which was better than District 3A-8 rival Kayla Maples from Jacksboro.

“I wish she could have done better, but she still had a great career,” said Bowie head girls’ track and field coach Chuck Hall.

Meanwhile, for Cantwell, she broke through the 58-second barrier for a time of 57.88 – which was good enough for fourth place – one spot out of medal contention. Read more, and see additional notable performances, in the May 17 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Kamryn Cantwell races toward the finish during Saturday afternoon’s University Interscholastic League state track and field meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Cantwell recorded a personal-best time of 57.88 seconds for fourth place in the 400-meter dash. (Courtesy photo by Travis Harsch)