HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Cook, Cantwell head to state

By ERIC VICCARO

The tickets are punched.

Bowie High School senior jumper Addy Cook and junior middle distance specialist Kamryn Cantwell qualified for the University Interscholastic League Conference 3A state track and field meet.

The meet will take place from Thursday through Saturday, May 11-13, at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

After a disappointing finish in the high jump, Addy Cook turned her attention to the triple jump. Wow, did she turn her attention to it as the drama unfolded at Abilene Christian University’s Elmer Gray Stadium.

“I think she became very focused for the triple jump,” said Bowie head girls’ coach Chuck Hall. “You could see her intensity level get high.”

Dylan Stark, who served as a Bowie jumping coach during track season, was proud of Cook’s effort in the triple jump.

“She was loosened up,” Stark said. “I knew after the first jump, she was going to have a good day. She has been getting better at the triple jump the past two weeks.

“She’s peaking at the right time,” he added. “She was able to get her feet together on the landing (on her third jump), and that got her over 37 feet.”

Cook recorded a personal-best mark of 37-feet, 3-inches, which was one inch better than District 3A-8 rival Kaylea Maples from Jacksboro.

Bowie’s Addy Cook hits the soft sand with her shoes during the triple jump competition she won Saturday. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)