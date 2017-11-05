HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Last time together for Cook, Cantwell

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The University Interscholastic League state track and field meet will mark Addy Cook and Kamryn Cantwell’s final time as Bowie teammates.

Cook will represent the Lady Rabbits in the triple jump while Cantwell will perform in her signature event – the 400-meter dash. Both will compete during Saturday’s schedule.

This fall, Cook will be part of the Midwestern State University volleyball team while Cantwell will assume a leadership role in all major girls’ sports at the school.

“Having Addy makes me excited to go to state,” said Cantwell, who noted she performed alone for Bowie as a freshman at the state cross country meet.

“I like the fact that somebody’s there with me,” she said. “Addy and I have grown up here playing sports, and I think it’s really fun that we will both be there.”

Cook shared similar sentiments.

“She’s one of my best friends, and I am glad that we get to share our success together,” said Cook. Read more in the May 10 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Kamryn Cantwell runs during the early stage of the 400-meter dash finals on April 29 at the Conference 3A-Region I meet in Abilene. Cantwell faces stiff competition this week at the state meet, with some girls running in the 56- to 57-second range. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)