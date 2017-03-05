HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Roof clears 11-feet

05/03/2017 SPORTS 0

Prairie Valley’s Anthony Roof clears the bar during the Conference 1A-Region III pole vault on Friday on Wildcats Stadium in Whitney. Roof finished fourth in the event, with a mark of 11-feet even. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes