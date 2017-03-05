HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Sandusky set for state in three events

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

All season long, Forestburg senior Skyler Sandusky had one goal – return to the University Interscholastic League state meet.

Sandusky lathered up and rinsed the competition en route to a repeat trip to Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus in Austin.

The meet will be from Thursday through Saturday, May 11-13.

Sandusky earned a gold medal in the high jump, and a silver one in the 400-meter dash during the Conference 1A-Region III meet at Whitney High School this past weekend.

In the high jump, Sandusky marked at 6-0, which was two inches better than Midway’s Caleb Moore – who also qualified for state.

“The wind was set up to the athlete’s backs in the high jump,” said Forestburg head coach Steve Sandusky, Skyler’s father. “He was very impressive. He didn’t have a missed jump, and it looked like he could clear another inch or two.”

The jump was a new record for the Whitney site. Skyler has practiced most of the season at Muenster High, and last week at Lindsay. Read more, and see complete team standings, in the March 3 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Skyler Sandusky bolts out of the blocks during Friday’s preliminaries in the 400-meter dash. Sandusky advanced to the finals, and earned a silver medal. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)