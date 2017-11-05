HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Sandusky’s swan song

By ERIC VICCARO

Forestburg High School track and field athlete Skyler Sandusky will compete at the University Interscholastic League Conference 1A state meet in three events.

Throughout the course of his scholastic career, Sandusky has shown substantial improvement in that triumvirate.

Now, he’s ready to show his all-around skills in the 400-meter dash, high jump and long jump at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

Sandusky competes in the high jump on Thursday, followed by the long jump and 400 dash during Friday’s session.

“I feel I am ready to get in a fast time and some good jumps at state,” Sandusky said. “I’ve worked so hard the past four years to get here.” Read more in the May 10 Bowie News.

Forestburg’s Skyler Sandusky reacts after running in the 400-meter dash preliminaries at the Conference 1A-Region III meet in Whitney on April 28. (News file photo by Kayla Jean Woods)