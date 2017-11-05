HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: UIL state meet information

What: Conference 6A-1A State Track and Field Meet

Where: Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas, Austin

When: Thursday-Saturday, May 11-13.

What’s At Stake: Medals, winners get gold, second-place individuals and teams earn silver and third-place individuals and teams take bronze. Also, top performers get to stand on the podium and revel in the glory.

Area State Qualifiers: Addy Cook, Bowie; Kamryn Cantwell, Bowie; Skyler Sandusky, Forestburg

Time Schedule

May 11

5 p.m., Skyler Sandusky, Forestburg, high jump

May 12

4 p.m., Skyler Sandusky, long jump

8:05 p.m., Skyler Sandusky, 400-meter dash

May 13

8 a.m., Addy Cook, Bowie, triple jump

1:45 p.m., Kamryn Cantwell, Bowie, 400 dash

Spectator Information

Admission prices: All meet ticket, $30; Sessions four and five only, $20; Individual sessions, adult, $12; Individual sessions, student, $7; Coaches/officials ticket, all meet, $20. There will be no re-entry for single session ticketholders.

Parking: The University of Texas regulates all parking rules and fees. For information, log onto the website: https://utparking.clickandpark.com or email parking@www.utexas.edu.

Stadium rules: The following items are banned, umbrellas, strollers, alcohol, outside food, beverage containers, large bags, backpacks, equipment cases, banners, flag poles and tripods.

Bowie’s Addy Cook prepares to jump during the Conference 3A-Region I meet at Abilene Christian University’s Elmer Gray Stadium on April 29. Cook will compete at the state meet in the triple jump, coming off a career-best mark of 37-feet, 3-inches. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)