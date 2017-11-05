HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: West competes at state TAPPS

Montague County high school athlete Wyatt West, who attends Sacred Heart in Muenster, wrapped up his scholastic track and field career at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Association (TAPPS) state meet last weekend at Hart Stadium in Waco. West, shown here during Muenster’s regular-season meet, recorded a bronze-medal finish in the pole vault with a mark of 11-feet even. He also participated in the long jump and the 110-meter high hurdles. In the long jump, West was sixth with a mark at 18-1. He also was all-district in football, basketball and baseball the past two years, and earned a fifth-place finish in the pole vault at the 2016 TAPPS meet. (News file photo by Kayla Jean Woods)