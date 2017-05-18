HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: T.G.I.F. League nears completion

Bowie’s Charity Brawner and Nocona’s Ashley Womack play at the net during Friday’s T.G.I.F. volleyball league here in Bowie. The final week is set for May 19 at various gymnasiums throughout the city. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Bowie’s Charity Brawner and Nocona’s Ashley Womack play at the net during Friday’s T.G.I.F. volleyball league here in Bowie. The final week is set for May 19 at various gymnasiums throughout the city. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)
Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply