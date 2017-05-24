It’s an even four seeking Bowie mayor appointment

James Morris makes it an even four prospects seeking to fill out the unexpired mayor’s term on the Bowie City Council.
Morris works as a bus driver for Bridgeport.
He joins Arlene Bishop, Laura Sproles and Brian Allen who have submitted their applications to the council for consideration.
Applications will be taken until May 31 and the council plans to appoint a person at the June 6 meeting.
