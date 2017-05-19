Jimmie Lon Gaskins

December 1, 1934 – May 18, 2017

BOWIE – Jimmie Lon Gaskins, 82, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 18, 2017 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. May 22 at the Bible Baptist Church of Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Jimmie was born Dec. 1,1934 in Forestburg to Lonzo “Lonnie” and Nola (Chesser) Gaskins. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1953 and in 1957 he was drafted into the United States Army where he was proud to serve his country.

While still in the Army, he married the love of his life, Shirley Wadsworth in 1958 in Bowie. Jimmie loved his family and the Lord. He was saved in October 1961 and served the Lord faithfully. He retired as an aircraft mechanic in 2000 from Lockheed Martin at Shepherd Air Force Base in Wichita Falls.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Nola Gaskins; daughter, Shirl Lonnette Gaskins and brother, Troy Gaskins.

Jimmie is survived by his wife, Shirley Gaskins, Bowie; children, Jimmie W. Gaskins and wife Kim, Forestbur, Anita Merrett and husband Mike, Bowie, and Kay Stephens and husband Dennis, Belton; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication