Joye Florence Brewer Woodson

May 30, 1930 – May 17, 2017

DENTON – Joye Florence Brewer Woodson, died on May 17, 2017.

A visitation was at DeBerry Funeral Directors at 12:30 p.m. on May 19, immediately followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton.

Woodson was born May 30, 1930 to Ben F. and Lena Mobley Brewer in Cedar Hill.

She graduated from Cedar Hill High School at 16 years old.

Woodson then graduated from Texas Woman’s University with her teaching degree.

She married John R. Woodson, Sr. She taught elementary school many years in Denton.

Gate Way United Baptist Church of Denton was her long time church home. She also enjoyed volunteering at Denton Regional Hospital and teaching ESL classes.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; sister, Rachel Rhoads; and brothers, Henry, Noel and Elbert Brewer.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Wright, Lone Grove, OK; children, Janis Woodson Clemett, John R. Woodson Jr., Lori Jones and Jonna Woodson Pigg and 13 grandchildren.