Jury seated for May 16 Coburn trial in Henrietta

A jury panel was seated this week in the Michael Coburn sexual assault case with testimony scheduled to begin May 16 in Henrietta.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said a seven-man, five-woman jury was seated Monday. The panel also includes two alternates. The selection process began at 9 a.m. and was completed by 3 p.m.

While testimony would typically begin the same week, the DA said there were scheduling conflicts with prompted the change.

The 30-year-old Nocona man was charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a child under the age of six and nine counts of indecency with a child.

