The 2017 Leadership Montague County graduation ceremony took place this week. (Back) Caleb Brown of Congressman Mac Thornberry’s office, County Judge Rick Lewis, Retired County Judge Tommie Sappington and Joe Gamble and Diane Thomlinson, graduate. (Front) Jessica Hinojosa, Nell Ann McBroom, Melinda Branchini Beth Hiatt, Yesika Rodriguez and Gwen Thomas, all graduates.(Photo by Barbara Green)