LOCAL: Bowie baseball, girls’ basketball prepare for camp

There will be two sports camps to close out the end of May with Bowie baseball and girls’ basketball taking center stage.

The baseball camp will be May 30-June 2 at the outdoor sports complex.

The camp is for children ages 6-14 years old.

Here’s the schedule:

8:30 to 10 a.m.: Pitching I (Ages 10-14); Skills I (Ages 6-9)

10:30 a.m. to noon: Pitching II (Ages 6-9); Skills II (Ages 10-14)

12:30 to 2 p.m.: Advanced hitting (Ages 8-14).

The cost will depend on the number of sessions the camper attends. For one session, the cost is $50, for two sessions $90 and three $140. Save an additional $10 by pre-registering before May 26.

The camp will emphasize hitting, fielding, base running and throwing through drills and game situations.

There will be a hot dog feed on the final day of the camp. Camp prices include a T-shirt and insurance. A concession stand also will be in operation.

Girls’ basketball to have two camps

Bowie girls’ basketball will have a mini-camp and academy the same week. The mini-camp will be May 30-June 1 and the academy will run one extra day to June 2.

The mini-camp will be from 9-11 a.m. at Bowie Junior High.

Campers will learn the proper fundamentals of shooting, passing, dribbling and defense. All instruction will be from Lady Rabbit players.

All players will receive a T-shirt for attending camp. The cost for the mini-camp will be $45; or $35 for Bowie Independent School District employees or additional campers.

The academy will be for girls incoming to fifth through ninth grade, and take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 30-June 2.

The cost is $75; or $65 for Bowie ISD employees or additional campers. Registration also may take place on the day of the camp. All campers will receive a T-shirt.

The academy will be run like a typical high school practice, learning coaching staff terminology and how Bowie’s program operates.

The Bowie girls’ basketball team had a 33-2 record, and advanced to the Conference 3A-Region I semifinals last season.

For information on the baseball camp, call Ryan Rogers at 1-940-782-3732. For information on the girls’ basketball camps, call Bowie assistant coach Jody Steele at 1-361-482-9896.

Bowie Rabbits. (Logo provided by the Bowie Independent School District)