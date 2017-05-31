LOCAL: Hancock wins breakaway roping title

Bowie High School graduating senior Kelsey Hancock won the breakaway roping division for the entire year and three-day finals in the North Texas High School Rodeo Association. Overall, there were 26 competitions and the finals took place in Alvarado last weekend. Chauncey, Kelsey’s horse, also was honored as breakaway horse of the year. Bowie was ninth overall for the year. She also won reserve all-around and scholarship money. She was in goat tying, ribbon roping and team roping. Kelsey will attend Weatherford College on rodeo scholarship. She is the daughter of John and Karen Hancock of Bowie. (Courtesy photo)