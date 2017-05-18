LOCAL: Nocona set for sports camps

The boys’ basketball camp will be from 1-2:30 p.m. for incoming second- through fifth-graders, and then 3-5 p.m. for incoming sixth- through ninth-graders from May 30-June 2.

Younger grades will have camp in the middle school gymnasium, and older ones in the high school gym.

The cost is $50, and $40 for each additional student from the same family.

Campers will learn basketball fundamentals, and there will be competitions from 1-on-1 to 4-on-4.

Each camp participant will receive a T-shirt. Turn in forms to high school secretary Andrea Nobile.

For information, email: bret.botard@noconaisd.net.

Girls’ Basketball

The Lady Indians’ basketball camp will be from 9-11:30 a.m. May 30-June 1 for first- through ninth-graders in both the middle school and high school gymnasiums.

The fee is $50 per athlete, or $45 with multiple children in one family attending.

Campers are asked to bring a water bottle to training sessions.

For information, call head coach Heather Nobile at 1-940-841-0950 or email: heather.nobile@noconaisd.net.

Volleyball

The Nocona volleyball camp will be from June 5-7 in the middle school gymnasium.

First- through fifth-graders will practice from 1:30-3 p.m., and incoming sixth- through ninth-grade from 3-5 p.m. The fee for older campers (6-9) is $45 and younger campers ($35).

All campers will receive a T-shirt.

Send in forms to the various secretaries at each of the high schools.

Campers are asked to bring a water bottle and knee pads, if available, to the sessions.

For information, call Tiffany Clay at 1-940-224-2503 or email: tiffany.clay@noconaisd.net.

Nocona Indians. (Logo provided by the Nocona Independent School District, used with permission)