MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Workman throws three scoreless innings for Red Sox

Bowie’s Brandon Workman made his first appearance in a Major League Baseball game since the 2014 season on Thursday.

Workman pitched three innings of relief; but, the Boston Red Sox still came up short against the Baltimore Orioles – losing 8-3 at Fenway Park.

Like he has all season, Workman pitched decently. He allowed six base runners on five hits and one walk; but, he also struck out two and didn’t allow a run.

“It seems like it’s been 10 years,” Workman told MassLive.com reporter Jen McCaffrey after the game. “It was a long time, and it was nice to get back out there. I had to work really hard … and it’s taken a lot longer than I would have hoped.”

This marked Workman’s first appearance in a major league game since Sept. 18, 2014. Brandon underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2015, and spent the 2016 campaign in rehabilitation – which included a stint with Single-A Lowell (Mass.).

Workman was promoted to the Red Sox roster on Monday night after pitcher Steven Wright went on the disabled list with a sprained knee.

Brandon Workman threw 29 strikes in 46 pitches during a major league baseball game on May 4 versus the Baltimore Orioles. (Courtesy photo from Boston Red Sox media relations)