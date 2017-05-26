Montague County down to two EMS bidders, goes with Bowie

It was with reluctance the Montague County Commissioner’s Court Friday afternoon went with City of Bowie Emergency Medical Service to provide ambulance to the southern half of the county at a cost of $75,000 a year through a three-year agreement.

After some behind-the-scenes negotiations, the field of bidders narrowed by one as Nocona General Hospital EMS dropped out of the process.

County Judge Rick Lewis provided the court with a letter noting the hospital’s withdrawal from consideration to provide out-of-city-limits service in the southern half of the county.

On Monday, a committee of Lewis, Commissioner Mark Murphey and County Attorney Clay Riddle recommended the county go with NGH, which offered a $75,000 a year proposal.

Bowie’s proposal on Monday was $80,000, while Sacred Cross, a Denton company, also proposed $75,000 per year.

City of Bowie officials had met with Nocona General’s Board and negotiated some details that helped them decide to drop out of the process.

Read the full story in the weekend News.