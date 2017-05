Cruisin’ Nocona got underway this morning with the 100-mile cruise around the county. More than 100 vehicles participated. There will be a parade of cruise cars about 5 p.m. in downtown and a burnout contest afterward at the VFW, followed by fireworks and live music.

The Vicari Auction will start at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Read more about Cruisin’ in your mid-week News.