NOCONA SPORTS AWARDS: Top honors for Marcus Carter, Magye Fenoglio

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

There were many reasons why you couldn’t hide that “Indian Pride” at the Nocona Athletic Banquet, which took place Monday in the elementary school gymnasium.

The Nocona boys’ basketball team qualified for the Conference 3A-Region I semifinals – before bowing out to Canadian.

“I have never had more support from administration than at any one of my stops,” said Nocona head boys’ basketball coach Bret Botard. “We accomplished something that hadn’t been done in three decades, and eight of the same boys are coming back.”

The Lady Indians excelled in girls’ golf, earning a trip to the regional tournament in Baird, while Deziray Graham and Lexi Towery showcased their skills in powerlifting.

And athletic director and head football coach Brad Keck was beaming with pride looking at five seniors who stuck it out and helped the Indians return to the postseason for the first time since 2013. Read more in the

(From left) Brenton Vineyard, Karson Phipps, Magye Fenoglio and Marcus Carter all were the recepients of scholasrships from the Nocona Athletic Booster Club at the close of Monday’s sports awards banquet. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)