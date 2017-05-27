One mayoral prospect pulls out

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Mayor Pro Tem Scott Davis has shifted gears and Wednesday submitted his name in consideration for appointment to fill the mayor’s unexpired term.

With his submission, the slate of four applicants also lost one as former Councilwoman Arlene Bishop pulled her application Thursday.

Davis was appointed to fill Bishop’s unexpired council post on April 13, 2015, and is in the first year of a two-year term after wining election in November 2016.

Davis previously said he felt like he could do more as a councilman, however, working through the emergency medical service plans and the water/sewer rate hike led him to change his view.

