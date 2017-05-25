PRAIRIE VALLEY AWARDS: Roof, Messer Mann winners

Prairie Valley conducted its year-end awards ceremony on Thursday evening at the Carpenter Shop in Nocona.

Brooklynn Messer and Lane Roof were selected as the O.C. Mann Award winners. The honor is named for Mann, who was a former longtime Prairie Valley superintendent and coach.

Roof competed in several sports for Prairie Valley, including cross country, basketball, track and field and golf.

Messer also performed in many sports at the school, excelling in volleyball plus basketball and golf.

Both student-athletes received an award to take home.

The Prairie Valley boys’ and girls’ golf teams were given special recognition as regional tournament qualifiers, and tennis players received awards as well.

PV boys’ and girls’ cross country programs also went to regionals this year. Read more in the May 24 Bowie News.

Prairie Valley’s Brooklynn Messer (left) and Lane Roof were selected as the winners of the prestigious O.C. Mann Award winners for top female and male athlete, respectively. Mann was a former longtime PV superintendent and coach. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)