STORM CENTER: PWHF induction has star power

As many of you know, I’m a devoted fan of professional wrestling.

A couple of years ago, the decision was made to move the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame from Amsterdam, N.Y., to Wichita Falls.

In that circle, it has been widely viewed as a shrewd move, and next week will be busy with activities at the hall of fame and throughout downtown Wichita Falls.

Here’s the complete rundown of events.

There will be a comedy show at 7 p.m. on May 18 at Big Blue, the affectionate name for the building which houses the PWHF.

The day also will feature school tours and additional sightseeing opportunities. Len Denton will provide “Road Stories” and other luminaries such as Tatsumi Fujinami, Larry Hennig, Susan Green and George Napolitano will be present.

Friday night, there will be an action-packed wrestling card in downtown, presented by the Wichita Falls Wrestling Association.

It’s being billed as “Wrestling Under the Stars 2” with The Dirty Blondes facing the team of Andrew Anderson and Chad Thomas in the main event.

There are plenty of other exciting bouts on the card, including Tokyo Monster Kahagas versus Tyson Dean, Dusty Gold will face “Outlaw” Randy Wayne and several other bouts. Read more in the May 13 Bowie News.

Editor’s Note: The Storm Center column is the expressed written views of sports editor Eric Viccaro and not The Bowie News.

The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame will have its induction ceremony at the Warehouse in downtown Wichita Falls this weekend. (Logo provided by the PWHF)