REGIONAL: Tragedy in Muenster

A member of the 2017 University Interscholastic League Conference 2A state champion Muenster boys’ basketball team has died.

John “Calvin” York, 17, passed away after injuries he sustained in an auto accident near Muenster.

Muenster dispatch was called the scene at about 6:40 a.m.

York was driving north on Farm-to-Market Road 373 when he lost control of the Ford Mustang he was driving, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials from the Gainesville branch.

He was first transported to Muenster Memorial Hospital, and then he received a careflight to Denton Regional Hospital – where he died.

There was a student assembly on Monday morning, and grief counselors were available at the school, according to Muenster Independent School District officials.

York’s grandparents are Jerry and Carolyn Cantwell of Bowie, and his father John serves as the high school principal in Muenster. Read more on this story in the May 24 Bowie News.

Muenster boys’ basketball player Cal York, shown here cutting down the nets during the Conference 2A regional playoffs, was killed in an auto accident north of Muenster on Saturday morning. His grandparents are Jerry and Carolyn Cantwell of Bowie. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)