Roy William Lawler

November 12, 1925 – May 11, 2017

SAINT JO- Roy Lawler, 91, died May 11, 2017 in Saint Jo, TX.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. May 13 at First United Methodist Church in Saint Jo officiated by the Rev. Larry Coleman and the Rev. E. Sam Campbell. Burial followed in Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Lawler was born Nov. 12, 1925 to Carroll (A.C.) and Pearl (Lawson) Lawler. He married Mary Faye Dunn on Feb. 9, 1947.

Lawler served his country in the United States Navy during World War II achieving the rank of pharmacist’s mate, third class. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1946, he returned home to become a partner in the family business, Lawler Food Store. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Saint Jo.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Fae (Dunn) Lawler; son, Roy William (Bill) Lawler, Jr.; parents, Carroll (A.C.) and Pearl (Lawson) Lawler; brothers, Cecil Lawler and Floyd Lawler; and sisters, Lois Lawler and Rosa Tucker.

He is survived by his nephew, Kenneth Lawler, Justin; three sisters-in-laws, Jo Whaley, North Richland Hills, Nell Polson, Fort Worth and Peggy Gregory, Flower Mound; and brother-in-law, Chancey Dunn, Flower Mound.